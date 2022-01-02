SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sandel W, Martaindale H. J. Mass Viol. Res. 2022; 1(2).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, State University of New York at Oswego, Department of Criminal Justice)

DOI

10.53076/JMVR47829

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mass shootings and active shooter events have become a more prominent focus for practitioners, researchers, and the mass media. Unfortunately, there tends to be confusion regarding distinguishing characteristics of these events. This manuscript seeks to provide definitions and examples of cases to better formalize the understanding of such events. The terms selected for discussion are, at times, used inarguably when in fact they are markedly different. After discussing these various definitions, examples of existing datasets are provided along with their inclusion criteria. This transparency helps highlight confusion about these definitions as well as provide readers access to currently available data.


Language: en
