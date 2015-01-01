SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Greene-Colozzi E, Silva J. J. Mass Viol. Res. 2022; 1(2): 27-41.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, State University of New York at Oswego, Department of Criminal Justice)

DOI

10.53076/JMVR63403

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this commentary, we propose a unifying public mass shooting definition that captures the generally conceptualized phenomenon but also expands the inclusion to all incidents regardless of casualty count. We suggest that public mass shootings be broken down into four outcome categories - completed, attempted, failed, and foiled - which have unique incident outcomes but share a common thread of mass intent. We argue for the importance of a no-minimum casualty count definition (thus including zero casualties) that emphasizes mass intent rather than the completion of the shooting. We highlight the value of and rationale for this definition by discussing the limitations of current victim criteria, and we conclude with a proposed strategy that emphasizes objective indicators of mass intent.


Language: en
