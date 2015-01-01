|
Citation
|
Kamoshida S, Takagi G, Sandou N, Wakashima K. Japanese journal of family psychology 2021; 35(1): 1-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the current study was to examine the effect of the diagnosis of depression (a depression label) on verbal and nonverbal communication with others. In this study, a situation was created in which a subject listened to personal problems described by a hitherto unknown conversational partner. Independent variables were "the depression label," which conveys to the subject that the conversational partner suffers from depression, and "conveying depression," which is the conversational partner exhibiting depression. Dependent variables were verbal and non-verbal indices for the subject. The verbal indices used were topic language (topics of conversation) and conversational management language (language indicating or eliciting a response), and the nonverbal indices used were smiling, gaze, silence, speech, and distance. Subjects were 40 women.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
communication; depression label