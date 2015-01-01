SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hirai M, Hasegawa M, Kozaki Y, Takahashi K. Japanese journal of family psychology 2021; 35(1): 14-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.57469/jafp.35.1_14

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

How can people be persuaded to agree to protect children, regardless of the parent's economic status, from suffering from a relative deprivation of necessities in terms of material goods, social experiences and social participation? The aim of the current study was to determine people's rationales for agreeing or not agreeing with the essential conditions for child-rearing using the "What Children Need List" (WCN-List) developed by Hirai et al. (2015). First, individual interviews with college students (n = 25) indicated the following reasons for agreeing or not agreeing with each item in the WCN-List: benefits to the child, parental circumstances, and the respondent's own experiences. Next, Japanese over the age of 20 (n = 1,030) were asked whether or not they agreed with each item in the WCN-List in an online survey. They were then asked to choose one of the aforementioned rationales for their judgment.

RESULTS indicated that the most frequent reason for agreement was "benefits to the child," while "parental circumstances" were the most frequent for disagreement. The findings are discussed in terms of social policies and parental responsibility in Japan.


Language: ja

Keywords

child poverty; consensus approach; infants and young children; parental responsibility; relative deprivation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print