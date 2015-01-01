|
Citation
Balcaen M, Ventura M, Gil C, Luf A, Martins D, Cunha M, Tögel-Lins K, Wolf D, Blanckaert P, Deconinck E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e4628.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drug checking is a proven harm reduction strategy and provides real-time information on the market of new psychoactive substances (NPS). It combines chemical analysis of samples with direct engagement with people who use drugs (PWUD), giving the ability to increase preparedness and responsiveness towards NPS. Next to that, it supports rapid identification of potential unwitting consumption. However, NPS cause a toxicological battle for the researchers, as factors such as the unpredictability and quick shift of the market complicate the detection.
Language: en
Keywords
drug checking; harm reduction; laboratory testing; new psychoactive substances; substance use; toxicology