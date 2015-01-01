SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moutier-Bitan M. East. Eur. Holocaust Stud. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, Publisher Walter De Gruyter)

10.1515/eehs-2022-0006

unavailable

This article deals with the religious dimension of the violence against the Jews in Eastern Galicia at the start of Operation Barbarossa (the invasion of the Soviet Union by Nazi Germany on June 22, 1941), in June-July 1941. It examines the context of the various attacks, such as the burning of synagogues, the public persecutions of devout Jews, in addition to the verbal insults, especially by priests instigating the local population against their Jewish neighbors. The paper looks at the political use of these narratives, as well as their consequences and justifications.


Language: en

Eastern Galicia; Holocaust; pogroms; religion

