Abstract

Chronic use of nitrous oxide can lead to motor complications. We report the case of a 15-year-old boy with rapid onset of lower limb paralysis after massive nitrous oxide intake. He had been previously hospitalized for the same symptoms, but did not mention the use of nitrous oxide and no etiology was found. During hospitalization, he presented with two consecutive self-limited episodes of ventricular tachycardia. Currently, no routine tests are performed to confirm nitrous oxide toxicity. This case highlights the recurrent nature of the motor deficits and suggests a possible association between motor deficits and cardiac rhythm disorders in the setting of nitrous oxide intoxication.

Language: en