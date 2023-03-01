Abstract

AIM: The aim of the study was to describe the differences between users and non-users of social networks controlling for explanatory factors.



METHODS: Data were drawn from a survey on media and Internet use carried out among 2893 10th graders in Switzerland. Participants were asked whether they were active in 10 different social networks and divided into two groups: Not active (answering no to the 10 networks; n = 176) and Active (answering positively to at least one; n = 2717). The groups were compared on sociodemographic, health, and screen-related variables. All variables significant in the bivariate analysis were included in a backward logistic regression.



RESULTS: The backward logistic regression revealed that inactive participants were more likely to be males, younger, to live in an intact family, and to assess their screen time as below average, and less likely to practice extracurricular sport, to spend ≥4 h of screen time per day, to be around their smartphone at all times, to have parental rules about Internet content, or to discuss Internet use with parents.



CONCLUSION: Most young adolescents use social networks. However, this activity does not seem to be associated with academic problems. Therefore, the use of social networks should not be demonized but considered part of their social life.

