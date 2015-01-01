SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2023.2192753

36987987

Firearms account for approximately half of all suicide deaths within the United States each year. Recently, Lane and Kleck published pieces reporting conflicting results regarding the relationship between firearm access and suicide rates. In this commentary, I aim to contextualize the findings within the broader literature and to provide clarity for readers aiming to navigate the findings of the two studies. Ultimately, I conclude that the results of Lane more accurately represent the nature of the relationship and align with the extant literature on the topic.


Firearms; suicide; means safety

