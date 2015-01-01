Abstract

Firearms account for approximately half of all suicide deaths within the United States each year. Recently, Lane and Kleck published pieces reporting conflicting results regarding the relationship between firearm access and suicide rates. In this commentary, I aim to contextualize the findings within the broader literature and to provide clarity for readers aiming to navigate the findings of the two studies. Ultimately, I conclude that the results of Lane more accurately represent the nature of the relationship and align with the extant literature on the topic.

Language: en