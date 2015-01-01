Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Men are less likely than women to engage with formal mental health services for suicidality. We describe the sources of support, barriers to service use, and coping strategies of men with past-year suicidal ideation who are not receiving formal mental health services.



METHOD: Australian men experiencing past-year suicidal ideation who also did not receive formal mental health services within the past year (n = 176) completed a survey that assessed help-seeking behaviors, coping strategies and styles, use of general services, barriers to service use, and individual-level characteristics. Analyses included descriptive statistics and bivariate analyses.



RESULTS: The most common type of support was self-help resources, and self-reliance was the most common barrier to formal mental health service use. Most participants had seen a GP for non-mental-health-related reasons in the past year. Men who did not seek any help for their suicidality experienced lower instrumental barriers and perceived need for support, and lower levels of certain coping styles. Limitations included a cross-sectional design and small sample size.



CONCLUSION: The current study provides insight into the help-seeking experiences of men with past-year suicidality and not receiving formal mental health services. The findings suggest it may be helpful to improve the linkage between online and informal sources of support and evidence-based interventions.HIGHLIGHTSOnline self-help, friends, and partners were the most commonly used sources of help.A subset of men (42%) with lower perceived need for help did not seek any support.Despite no past-year formal mental health service use, 80% of the men had seen a GP.

