Abstract

Limited studies have investigated the effects of cannabis use on driving among older adults, who represent the fastest growing segment of drivers globally. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate the effects of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) exposure on risks of (1) motor vehicle collisions (MVC) and (2) culpability for MVCs among adults 50 years and older. Three reviewers screened 7022 studies identified through MEDLINE, EMBASE, CENTRAL, and PsycINFO. Odds Ratios (OR) were calculated using the Mantel-Haenszel method in Review Manager 5.4.1. Heterogeneity was assessed using I(2). The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute tool was used to assess the quality of each study. Seven cross-sectional studies were included. Three studies evaluated culpability while four evaluated MVC. The pooled risk of MVC was not significantly different between THC-positive and THC-negative older drivers (OR, 95% CI 1.15 [0.40, 3.31]; I(2) = 72%). In culpability studies, THC exposure was not significantly associated with an increased risk of being culpable for MVC among adults over the age of 50 (OR, 95% CI 1.24 [0.95, 1.61]; I(2) = 0%). Inspection of funnel plots did not indicate publication bias. Our review found that THC exposure was not associated with MVC involvement nor with culpability for MVCs.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en