Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) refers to the intentional and repeated physical trauma of an individual without explicit suicidal intent, which has negative effects on the physical and mental well-being of an individual, especially for adolescents. Timely and accessible nursing care may play an important role in the survival and rehabilitation process of NSSI.



METHODS: In this review, we systematically discuss the nursing care of NSSI behavior and provide recommendations based on an integrated nursing model for NSSI management.



RESULTS: As reported in previous studies, a variety of factors can contribute to NSSI behavior, such as personality traits, current psychological status, history of mental illnesses, as well as family and social factors. In-hospital care is the most necessary and effective care during acute episodes of NSSI behavior. To effectively manage inpatients with NSSI behaviors, nurses should first understand the motivation of NSSI, and provide comprehensive and multi-level care through nurse-patient communication, individualized psychological care, and multidisciplinary cooperation with other professionals. While the purpose of out-of-hospital nursing is to reduce the frequency of NSSI behaviors by screening high-risk individuals, providing psychological support, promoting health education, and improving self-awareness.



CONCLUSIONS: An integrative model of in-hospital and out-of-hospital nursing care can help improve the clinical management and long-term prognosis of patients with NSSI and minimize the risk of suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior.

Language: en