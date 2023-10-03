Abstract

The most common cause leading to supracondylar humerus fractures in children is falling onto an outstretched arm. A correlation between fall height and fracture severity may be assumed but has not yet been described. The aim of this study was to show that fracture severity increases with fall height. Furthermore, the correlation between fracture severity and outcome was examined. A total of 971 children with supracondylar humerus fractures between January 2000 and December 2019 were included in this study. The correlations between fall height and fracture severity and between fracture severity and outcome were assessed. Increasing fall height correlates with fracture severity (p < 0.001; r = 0.24). Furthermore, the incidence of complications increases with fracture severity and a correlation was present accordingly (p < 0.001; r = 0.28). A total of 30 (3.1%) patients showed limitations in range of motion and/or persistent neurologic deficits at the latest follow-up. Type I fractures rarely lead to subsequent limitations. The correlation between increasing fall height and fracture severity was significant. Furthermore, children with type III and IV supracondylar fractures are more likely to develop complications or restrictions in movement than children with type I and II fractures. Hence, the initial fall height may be an indirect indicator of a more or less favorable outcome.

Language: en