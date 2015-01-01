Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary objective was to describe the clinical characteristics, management, and outcomes of centenarians with fragility hip fracture and compare them to other age groups. The secondary objective was to determine the variables associated with length of stay, in-hospital mortality and 30-day mortality.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a secondary analysis of the Spanish National Hip Fracture Registry. We included patients ≥75 years admitted for fragility hip fractures in 86 Spanish hospitals between 2017 and 2019, dividing the sample into four age groups. The variables studied were baseline characteristics, type of fracture, management, length of stay, in-hospital mortality and 30-day mortality.



RESULTS: We included 25,938 patients (2888 were 75-79 years old; 14,762 octogenarians; 8,035 nonagenarians and 253 centenarians). Of the centenarians, 83% were women, 33% had severe dementia, 9% had severe dependency and 36% lived in residential care homes. Six out of ten had intertrochanteric fracture. Length of hospital stay was 8.6 days; in-hospital mortality was 10.3% and 30-day mortality 20.9%. Older age groups had more women, severe functional dependency, severe dementia, intertrochanteric fracture, living in care facilities and being discharged to nursing care. They had less frequent early mobilization, osteoporosis treatment and discharge to rehabilitation units. In-hospital and 30-day mortality were higher with increasing age. In centenarians, time to surgery >48 hours was independently associated with length of stay (correlation coefficient 3.99 [95% CI: 2.35-5.64; p<0.001]) and anaesthetic risk, based on an ASA score of V, was related to 30-day mortality (ASA score II [OR 0.25, 95% CI: 0.09-0.70; p=0.009] and ASA score III [OR 0.43, 95% CI: 0.19-0.96; p=0.039]).



CONCLUSION: Centenarians had different clinical characteristics, management and outcomes. Although centenarians had worse outcomes, nearly 4 out of 5 centenarians were alive one month after surgery.

