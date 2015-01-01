Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Treatment for musculoskeletal sports injuries often neglects the psychological components of health and recovery. Pediatric patients require particular consideration of their psychosocial and cognitive development. This systematic review investigates the effects of musculoskeletal injury on mental health in pediatric athletes. RECENT FINDINGS: Athlete identity may increase in adolescence and is associated with worse mental health post-injury. Psychological models suggest loss of identity, uncertainty, and fear mediate the association between injury and symptoms of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Fear, identity, and uncertainty also influence return to sport. In the reviewed literature, there were 19 psychological screening tools and 8 different physical health measures with various adaptations to athlete developmental level. In pediatric patients, no interventions were studied to reduce the psychosocial impacts of injury. Musculoskeletal injury is associated with worse mental health in pediatric athletes, and stronger athlete identity is a risk factor for the development of depressive symptoms. Psychological interventions that reduce uncertainty and address fear may help mitigate these risks. More research is needed on screening and interventions to improve mental health post-injury.

Language: en