|
Citation
|
Quinn B, Evans-Whipp T, Prattley J, Rioseco P, Rowland B. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36989139
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Around half of Australian students aged 16-17 are estimated to have drunk alcohol in the past month, with 11% drinking at 'risky' levels. This study investigated: (i) how many Australian adolescents aged 16-17 had parental permission to drink at home in 2016/17 and whether prevalence differed by adolescent sex; (ii) whether adolescents allowed to drink at home had drunk more recently and were drinking greater quantities; (iii) if adolescents allowed to drink at home experienced more alcohol-related harms; and (iv) if parental drinking patterns were associated with permitting adolescents to drink at home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent alcohol use; alcohol policy; alcohol-related harm; parent drinking behaviours