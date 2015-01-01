|
Citation
Kurkinen K, Kärkkäinen O, Lehto SM, Luoma I, Kraav SL, Kivimäki P, Nieminen AI, Sarnola K, Therman S, Tolmunen T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2191396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36987752
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual and physical abuse have been associated with long-term systemic alterations such as low-grade inflammation and changes in brain morphology that may be reflected in the metabolome. However, data on the metabolic consequences of sexual and physical abuse remain scarce.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Pilot Projects; trauma; depression; Abuse; psychiatry; Outpatients; Inflammation; 精神病; Physical Abuse; 创伤; metabolomics; *Child Abuse, Sexual/psychology; Abuso; depresión; Metabolome; metabolómica; psiquiatría; 代谢组学; 抑郁; 滥用