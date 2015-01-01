Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotion dysregulation is a hallmark characteristic of psychopathology following trauma. Yet, emotion dysregulation is multifaceted, and little is known about which aspects of emotion dysregulation predict depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity following traumatic injury.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this longitudinal study was to evaluate how facets of dysregulation differentially predicted the severity of PTSD symptom clusters and depressive symptoms six months after a traumatic injury requiring medical treatment.



METHODS: Traumatically injured adults (N = 99) presenting to a Level 1 trauma centre completed a measure of emotion dysregulation 2 weeks post-injury, and PTSD and depression were assessed at 2-weeks and 6 months later.



RESULTS: Using stepwise regressions controlling for baseline symptoms, age, gender, race, and injury severity, results showed baseline emotion dysregulation significantly predicted the four symptom clusters of PTSD 6 months post-injury. Notably, hyperarousal symptoms and negative alterations in mood and cognition were predicted by a lack of clarity. On the other hand, depressive symptoms were significantly predicted by difficulty accessing emotion regulation strategies.



CONCLUSION: Results highlight that specific facets of emotion dysregulation predict PTSD and depression symptom severity differentially after injury. Indeed, lack of emotional clarity appears to predict PTSD symptomatology, suggesting a potential mechanism driving worsening symptoms. Lack of clarity could also be detrimental to engagement in PTSD treatment. Conversely, lack of regulation strategies may represent a sense of helplessness in managing depression after trauma. As such, future research should elucidate whether interventions targeting aspects of emotion dysregulation based on symptom presentations are useful in treating PTSD and depression following injury.

