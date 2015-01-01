Abstract

AIMS: The primary objective was to compare patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and healthy peers in terms of plantar fascia (PF) stiffness, fall risk, and gait speed. The second objective was to examine the relationship between stiffness of PF and fall risk, gait speed.



METHODS: Fifty patients diagnosed with T2DM (mean duration = 10.74 ± 7.07 years) were included. Myotonometer was used to evaluate the stiffness of PF. To assess the risk of falling, and gait speed, the International Fall Efficiency Scale (FES-I) and the 4-Meter Gait Speed Test (4mGST) were used, respectively.



RESULTS: Compared to healthy controls, PF stiffness (right foot mean difference = 148.99 N/m, left foot mean difference = 113.13 N/m p < .001) was higher in the T2DM group. The FES-I and 4mGST scores were worse in the group with T2DM (p < .05). 12.8 % of FES-I and 23.4 % of 4mGST variance were explained by stiffness of PF.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of the study showed that the stiffness of PF changed in patients with T2DM. There was a decrease in gait speed and an increase in the risk of falling as PF stiffness increased.

