Çakici R, Saldiran T, Kara, Açik H. Foot (Edinb) 2023; 56: e102020.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36990015
AIMS: The primary objective was to compare patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and healthy peers in terms of plantar fascia (PF) stiffness, fall risk, and gait speed. The second objective was to examine the relationship between stiffness of PF and fall risk, gait speed.
Balance; Diabetes; Hardness; Risk of falling; Tissue