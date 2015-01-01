|
Istvan M, Bresdin V, Mainguy M, Laigo P, Grall-Bronnec M, Eudeline V, Guillet JE, Guillo M, Babonnaud L, Jolliet P, Schreck B, Victorri-Vigneau C. Harm Reduct. J. 2023; 20(1): e43.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36991395
BACKGROUND: Illicit substance use has constantly evolved over the years, particularly in the party scene. Monitoring these changes is essential to adapt harm reduction strategies. The OCTOPUS survey was implemented to enhance knowledge on drug use at music festivals. The objective of the work presented here was to describe drug use and to characterize profiles of substance use in music festival attendees.
Language: en
Latent class analysis; Illicit drugs; Polysubstance use; Festivals; Party scene; Psychoactive substances