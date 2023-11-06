Abstract

Eye injuries are a major cause of visual disability worldwide and may present a burden to both quality of life of the sufferers and healthcare services. The aim of this study was to extract and triangulate information on the demographic, clinical, and social features of eye-injured adult patients admitted to a tertiary hospital in Greece. The design was a five-year retrospective study of eye-injured adult patients, admitted to the General University Hospital of Heraklion, Crete (GUHH), the single tertiary referral hospital on the island. Drawing the profile of eye-injured patients may add to future health planning. Data collected from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2019, such as sociodemographic features and clinical information, were extracted. One hundred twenty-eight patients were included. Of those, there was no available information on activity during injury for 6 patients, 78 (60.9%) had work-related ocular injuries, and 44 (34.4%) had non-work-related ocular injuries. Patients with no current formal employment, those who were retired, and formally unemployed and manual force workers had the higher rates of work-related injuries. The most common work-related injuries were closed globe injuries, specifically contusions, while ruptures and penetrating wounds were the most frequent of the open globe injuries. Within the univariate analyses, work-related eye injuries were significantly associated with male gender, middle age, and the place related to daily work activity. Determinants of poor final visual acuity (VA) were the initial VA, the type of injury (p < 0.0001), the distance of the place of residence from the hospital, and the time to hospital admission (p < 0.013). In a multivariate analysis, referred patients and those with open globe injuries arrived at hospital after a two-hour interval compared with those who were not referred and those with closed globe injuries (p ≤ 0.05). A reduction in the time to hospital admission deserves further attention. The interconnection of community and health system services through a capacity increase and networking needs further research in order to obtain targeted and viable access for eye-injured patients.

