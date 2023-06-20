|
Rydzik, Wąsacz W, Ambroży T, Pałka T, Sobiło-Rydzik E, Kopańska M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36981626
BACKGROUND: Kickboxing is a combat sport that encompasses various forms of competition. K1 kickboxing is conducted without any restrictions on the force of strikes, and the bout can end prematurely through a knockout. Headgear has been introduced in amateur kickboxing to safeguard the head. However, scientific studies have shown that despite their use, serious head injuries can still occur. The aim of this study was to evaluate the temporal structure of the bout by calculating the number of head strikes in K1 kickboxing bouts with and without headgear.
Humans; Incidence; Pilot Projects; Retrospective Studies; *Head Protective Devices; brain injuries; *Craniocerebral Trauma/epidemiology/prevention & control; fight analysis; head injuries; health protection; kickboxing; protective helmet