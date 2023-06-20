Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically evaluate the effect of low intensity resistance training with blood flow restriction on fall resistance in middle-aged and older adults.



METHODS: PubMed, The Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Embase, EBSCO host, CNKI Database, VIP, Wanfang Database and CBMdisc were searched, and the retrieval period was from the beginning of each database to 25 July 2022. Randomized controlled trials were collected concerning the intervention of low intensity resistance training with blood flow restriction on lower limb muscle strength, muscle mass, muscle function, balance, walking and other fall resistance indicators in middle-aged and older adults. Cochrane Risk of Bias Tool was used for methodological quality assessment of the included literature. Statistical analysis was performed using RevMan 5.4 software and Stata 15.1.



RESULTS: A total of 14 randomized controlled trials (419 participants in total) were included in the study. Meta-analysis results revealed that low intensity resistance training with blood flow restriction significantly improved lower limb muscle strength (SMD = 0.51, 95%CI: [0.28, 0.74], p < 0.0001), lower limb muscle mass (MD = 1.99, 95%CI: [0.77, 3.22], p = 0.001) and walking ability (SMD = -0.89, 95% CI. [-1.71, -0.06], p = 0.03), while there was no apparent intervention effect on lower limb muscle function (SMD = 0.25, 95%CI: [-0.23, 0.73], p = 0.31) and balance (SMD = 0.22, 95%CI: [-0.08, 0.52], p = 0.15). The results of subgroup analysis showed that the intervention effect of low intensity resistance training with blood flow restriction on lower limb muscle strength was more significant in subjects aged 55-64 years, with exercise cycles of 4-8 weeks, exercise frequency of three times per week, exercise intensity of 20-30% 1RM, and vascular flow blocking pressure ≥ 120 mmHg.



CONCLUSION: Low intensity resistance training with blood flow restriction can effectively improve lower limb muscle strength, muscle mass and walking ability in middle-aged and older adults, and can serve as an important form of fall resistance training for the older adults.

