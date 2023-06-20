Abstract

Mentalization is a complex and multifaceted trans-theoretical and trans-diagnostic construct that has found increasing application in the clinical context. This research aimed at deepening the psychometric properties of the Multidimensional Mentalizing Questionnaire (MMQ), a 33-item theoretically based self-report questionnaire allowing for a comprehensive assessment of mentalizing, by integrating factor analysis and network analysis approaches. A sample of 1640 participants (M(age) = 33 years; SD = 13.28) was involved in the research. The six-factor structure was confirmed for the MMQ, and both the total and the subdimensions demonstrated good reliability. The network analysis has further enriched these results, showing the central role of the items attributable to Emotional Dysregulation or Reflexivity in influencing the network as well as the contribution of aspects related to Relational Discomfort in managing the flow of communication flow. Such findings may have useful clinical implications and emphasize the usefulness of the MMQ in both research and clinical practice.

