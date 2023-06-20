Abstract

Differences in socioeconomic status (SES), including income, education, and employment, continue to be significant contributors to health disparities in the United States (US), including disparities in mental health outcomes. Despite the size and diversity of the Latinx population, there is a lack of literature describing differences in mental health outcomes, including psychological distress, for Latinx subgroups (e.g., Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban). Therefore, we used pooled data from the 2014-2018 National Health Interview Survey to examine variations in psychological distress among Latinx subgroups as compared to other Latinx subgroups and non-Latinx whites. Additionally, we conducted regression analyses and tested whether race/ethnicity modified the relationship between SES indicators and psychological distress.



FINDINGS indicate that individuals categorized as Dominican and Puerto Rican were among the Latinx subgroups with the highest levels of psychological distress when compared to other Latinx subgroups and non-Latinx whites. Additionally, results demonstrate that SES indicators, such as higher levels of income and education, were not necessarily significantly associated with lower levels of psychological distress for all Latinx subgroups when compared to non-Latinx whites. Our findings discourage the practice of making broad generalizations about psychological distress or its associations with SES indicators to all Latinx subgroups using results garnered from the aggregate Latinx category.

Language: en