McSorley AMM, Bacong AM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36981660
Differences in socioeconomic status (SES), including income, education, and employment, continue to be significant contributors to health disparities in the United States (US), including disparities in mental health outcomes. Despite the size and diversity of the Latinx population, there is a lack of literature describing differences in mental health outcomes, including psychological distress, for Latinx subgroups (e.g., Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban). Therefore, we used pooled data from the 2014-2018 National Health Interview Survey to examine variations in psychological distress among Latinx subgroups as compared to other Latinx subgroups and non-Latinx whites. Additionally, we conducted regression analyses and tested whether race/ethnicity modified the relationship between SES indicators and psychological distress.
Language: en
Humans; psychological distress; Ethnicity; Hispanics; United States/epidemiology; *Psychological Distress; *Hispanic or Latino; *Social Class; Latinos; National Health Interview Survey; SES