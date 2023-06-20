Abstract

Young men's mental health is at the forefront of global public health concerns. Young males, who have a high incidence of mental health disorders, are a population that accesses services at lower rates than females and makes up the majority of videogame players. By considering the unique perspectives of digitally connected individuals on mental health service delivery, interventions may be designed to address their needs with a higher likelihood of success. This study investigated international male videogamers' perspectives on how their access to mental health services could be improved via an open-ended survey question. From a total of 2515 completed surveys, 761 responded to the qualitative question. Of these, the 71 responses that discussed access to and provision of mental healthcare services are reported in this article.



RESULTS suggest that digital mental health services were a promising way to reach this group. Anonymity and confidentiality were found to be important factors when considering online mental health services. Male videogame players identified a preference for both online and in-person services that are delivered synchronously, one-on-one with an expert practitioner, and readily available in settings that individuals find comfortable.

Language: en