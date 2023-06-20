SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van der Schyff EL, Forsyth R, Amon KL, Ridout B, Campbell AJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20064772

PMID

36981681

PMCID

PMC10049222

Abstract

Young men's mental health is at the forefront of global public health concerns. Young males, who have a high incidence of mental health disorders, are a population that accesses services at lower rates than females and makes up the majority of videogame players. By considering the unique perspectives of digitally connected individuals on mental health service delivery, interventions may be designed to address their needs with a higher likelihood of success. This study investigated international male videogamers' perspectives on how their access to mental health services could be improved via an open-ended survey question. From a total of 2515 completed surveys, 761 responded to the qualitative question. Of these, the 71 responses that discussed access to and provision of mental healthcare services are reported in this article.

RESULTS suggest that digital mental health services were a promising way to reach this group. Anonymity and confidentiality were found to be important factors when considering online mental health services. Male videogame players identified a preference for both online and in-person services that are delivered synchronously, one-on-one with an expert practitioner, and readily available in settings that individuals find comfortable.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; mental health; Surveys and Questionnaires; mental health services; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology/therapy; *Mental Health Services; gaming; help-seeking behavior; Men's Health; videogaming

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print