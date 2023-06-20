Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the effect of cognitive training on the risk of experiencing a fall across 10 years. The study used data from the Advanced Cognitive Training for Independent and Vital Elderly (ACTIVE) randomized controlled trial. Older adults aged 65-94 were randomly assigned to speed of processing, memory, or reasoning training or to a no-contact control group (n = 2802). The experience of a fall in the prior two months was assessed at baseline and at 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 years posttest. Cox proportional hazards explored group differences in the total sample, as well as group differences for participants classified as low risk (n = 2360) and high risk (n = 442) for future falls. The data were censored at the first reported fall postbaseline. After baseline, 983 (35.08%) participants across the full sample reported a fall. There were no significant effects of the training in the full sample or in the low-risk sample of participants. However, the participants at greater risk for future falls in the speed of processing training group were 31% less likely (HR = 0.69; 95% CI = 0.48, 0.998, p = 0.049) to experience a subsequent fall across ten years compared to the control group. Reasoning and memory training did not reduce a future fall in the high-risk sample. The speed of processing training reduced the risk of future falls across ten years in the high-risk participants. Future work should examine moderators and mediators of training in at-risk samples.

