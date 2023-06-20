Abstract

Falls are a major public health problem among older adults because they lead to premature mortality, loss of autonomy, and increased dependence on others. However, these associations have not been explored using procedures that analyze the sequential effects between risk factors of falling. The present study aimed to examine the effects of muscle strength, agility, and fear of falling on risk of falling using path analysis in community-dwelling older adults. In total, 49 elderly (female = 33, male = 16) participants aged between 65 and 76 years (M = 68.38 years; SD = 6.22) were included for analysis. Muscle strength, agility, fear of falling, and risk of falling were assessed using validated instruments for the older adult population. The proposed model shows that muscle strength was negatively associated with agility. Consequently, agility was negatively associated with fear of falling. The same trend appeared between fear of falling and risk of falling. The effect sizes were between small and medium for agility (R(2) = 0.16), fear of falling, (R(2) = 0.29), and risk of falling (R(2) = 0.03). The main finding of the present study was that muscle strength was significantly correlated with agility, which, in turn, predicted fear of falling. Consequently, lower scores for fear of falling explained lower risk of falling in community-dwelling older adults. While muscle strength is a crucial component of physical fitness, only with adequate levels of agility can older adults possess the efficacy and ability to perform daily tasks.

Language: en