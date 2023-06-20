|
Hui V, Constantino RE, Lee YJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36981893
Domestic violence (DV) is a public health crisis that threatens both the mental and physical health of people. With the unprecedented surge in data available on the internet and electronic health record systems, leveraging machine learning (ML) to detect obscure changes and predict the likelihood of DV from digital text data is a promising area health science research. However, there is a paucity of research discussing and reviewing ML applications in DV research.
Humans; United States; abuse; machine learning; intimate partner violence; big data; domestic violence; Machine Learning; *Domestic Violence; *Social Media; Bayes Theorem; Unsupervised Machine Learning