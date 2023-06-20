|
Citation
|
Ujihara M, Tachikawa H, Takahashi A, Gen T, Cho Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36981900
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Psychological distress and related factors in suicide prevention supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic were clarified.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; psychological distress; COVID-19; suicide prevention; *COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control; Pandemics/prevention & control; Suicide Prevention; Anxiety/epidemiology; *Psychological Distress; Health Personnel/psychology; healthcare worker; helpline volunteer