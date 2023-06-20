Abstract

Two studies are reported examining the relation of self-control, as measured by self-report inventories, to indices of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. In the first study (n = 113), self-control related significantly (p < 0.05) and negatively to both indices (r = -0.37 and r = -0.26), and, in a hierarchical regression analysis, added significantly to the variance in the suicidal ideation index accounted for by a measure of impulsivity. The second study (n = 223) replicated the findings of the bivariate correlations (r = -0.55 and r = -0.59) with the suicidality indices in the first study, both with the earlier measures and with alternative measures of self-control and impulsivity.



RESULTS indicated self-control added to the prediction of both indices and not just the ideation index. The second study also demonstrated that self-control acts as a moderator for perceived stress, a known risk factor for suicidality, such that, at low levels of perceived stress, there is little difference between those high and low in measured self-control, but that at high stress levels, those with high self-control had lower scores on suicidal ideation. The results are interpreted as showing that self-control is a protective factor for suicidality.

Language: en