Martin A, Oehlman M, Hawgood J, O'Gorman J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
36981922
Two studies are reported examining the relation of self-control, as measured by self-report inventories, to indices of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. In the first study (n = 113), self-control related significantly (p < 0.05) and negatively to both indices (r = -0.37 and r = -0.26), and, in a hierarchical regression analysis, added significantly to the variance in the suicidal ideation index accounted for by a measure of impulsivity. The second study (n = 223) replicated the findings of the bivariate correlations (r = -0.55 and r = -0.59) with the suicidality indices in the first study, both with the earlier measures and with alternative measures of self-control and impulsivity.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation; risk factor; Self Report; suicidality; perceived stress; *Suicide, Attempted; *Self-Control; buffering hypothesis; Impulsive Behavior; protective factor