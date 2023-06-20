|
Citation
|
Liu L, Chen J, Liang S, Peng X, Yang W, Huang A, Wang X, Fan F, Zhao J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36981933
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study examines the trajectories of the mental health conditions of 13,494 new undergraduate students who enrolled in 2019 in China from the beginning of the pandemic to the local recurrence of the pandemic, and found factors which may be associated with diverse trajectories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; depression; anxiety; Pandemics; Students/psychology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; East Asian People; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Anxiety/epidemiology/psychology; Chinese students; latent growth mixture; new undergraduate students; Stress, Psychological/epidemiology; trajectories