Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To understand existing triage algorithms, propose improvement measures through comparison to better deal with mass-casualty incidents caused by bioterrorism. STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review.



METHODS: Medline, Scopus and Web of Science were searched up to January 2022. The studies investigating triage algorithms for mass-casualty bioterrorism. Quality assessment was performed using the International Narrative Systematic Assessment tool. Data extractions were performed by four reviewers.



RESULTS: Of the 475 titles identified in the search, 10 studies were included. There were four studies on triage algorithms for most bioterrorism events, four studies on triage algorithms for anthrax and two studies on triage algorithms for mental or psychosocial problems caused by bioterrorism events. We introduced and compared 10 triage algorithms used for different bioterrorism situations.



CONCLUSION: For triage algorithms for most bioterrorism events, it is necessary to determine the time and place of the attack as soon as possible, control the number of exposed and potentially exposed people, prevent infection and determine the type of biological agents used. Research on the effects of decontamination on bioterrorism attacks needs to continue. For anthrax triage, future research should improve the distinction between inhalational anthrax symptoms and common disease symptoms and improve the efficiency of triage measures. More attention should be paid to triage algorithms for mental or psychosocial problems caused by bioterrorism events.

