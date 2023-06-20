Abstract

The aim of the study was to assess mortality trends due to falls in early (65-74 years) and late (75+) old age groups in Poland in 2000-2020. The study used a database of all deaths due to falls in two age groups. Per 100,000 men in early old age, the crude death rate (CDR) increased from 25.3 in 2000 to 25.9 in 2020. After 2012, a statistically significant decrease was observed (annual percentage change (APC) = -2.3%). Similar trends were noted for standardized death rates (SDR). Among men 75 years and older, the CDR values between the years 2000 and 2005 decreased (APC = -5.9%; p < 0.05), while after 2005, they increased (1.3%; p < 0.05). The SDR value decreased from 160.6 in 2000 to 118.1 in 2020. Among women aged 65-74, the CDRs values between 2000-2020 decreased from 13.9 and 8.2 per 100,000 women. The SDR value decreased from 14.0 to 8.3, respectively (2000-2007: APC = -7.2%; p < 0.05). Among women aged 75+, the CDR value decreased from 151.5 to 111.6 per 100,000 but after 2008, they began to increase (APC = 1.9%; p < 0.05). SDR decreased from 188.9 to 98.0 per 100,000 women. Further research on the mortality in falls is needed in order to implement preventive programs.

Language: en