Abstract

Dangerous goods marks are the most effective means of alerting individuals to the potential dangers associated with the transport of dangerous goods. In order to gain a better understanding of how dangerous goods marks convey risk information, the cognitive processing of dangerous goods marks was examined by measuring event-related potentials (ERPs). We recruited 23 participants, and their ERP data were recorded. We discovered that the dangerous goods marks elicited a larger P200 amplitude and a smaller N300 amplitude, indicating that, compared to other marks, the dangerous goods marks exhibited stronger warning information and drew more attention from the subjects. Simultaneously, dangerous goods marks elicited insufficient emotional arousal in individuals. Therefore, these findings suggest that the designs of dangerous goods marks need to be improved, such as improving the graphic consistency. Changes in ERP patterns can be used to measure the risk perception level of dangerous goods marks, which can be used as an accurate indicator of the effectiveness of warning sign design. In addition, this study provides a theoretical foundation for the cognitive understanding mechanism of dangerous goods marks.

