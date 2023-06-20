Abstract

BACKGROUND: in France, 14.5% of women and 3.9% of men aged 20-69 years have experienced sexual violence. Of these, 40% will go on to develop posttraumatic stress disorder. Sexual violence is therefore a major public health issue. In the present study, we tested a life skills development tool (Selflife) designed to prevent sexual violence in a population of healthcare students.



METHODS: a total of 225 French healthcare students were randomly divided into a control group using case studies (n = 114) and a group using Selflife (n = 111) to discuss the topic of sexual violence. After the session, they completed self-report questionnaires collecting sociodemographic data and probing their feelings about their participation, their life skills, and their verdict on the intervention.



RESULTS: compared with controls, participants in the Selflife group reported gaining more knowledge about sexual violence, a greater sense of improving their life skills, and greater satisfaction with the intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: these results suggest that, in addition to providing information about sexual violence, Selflife helped students develop their life skills, thereby empowering them to act when confronted with sexual violence. Its impact on prevalence and on the psychological and psychiatric consequences remains to be assessed.

