|
Citation
|
Pires S, Denizot H, Boudoukha AH, Mennuti J, Miele C, Potard C, Riquoir G, Llorca PM, Flaudias V, Gerbaud L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36982106
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: in France, 14.5% of women and 3.9% of men aged 20-69 years have experienced sexual violence. Of these, 40% will go on to develop posttraumatic stress disorder. Sexual violence is therefore a major public health issue. In the present study, we tested a life skills development tool (Selflife) designed to prevent sexual violence in a population of healthcare students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; prevention; trauma; France; Surveys and Questionnaires; Students/psychology; sexual violence; students; Self Report; *Sex Offenses/prevention & control; life skills