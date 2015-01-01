Abstract

This study aimed to assess the accuracy of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnoses made by mental health experts in people reporting post-traumatic stress symptoms related to traffic accidents. Data were collected from sixty participants: 30 with possible traumatic experiences and 30 who had never experienced this or other types of traumatic events. Six professional diagnosticians examined the participants with Structured Clinical Interview for the Study of Axis I Disorders (SCID-I for DSM-IV-TR) in conditions similar to those typical of judicial cases related to traffic accident damage claims. There was no significant difference in the number of PTSD diagnoses between malingerers and non-malingerers. Some PTSD symptoms were more frequently recognized in malingerers. This study demonstrates that even professional diagnosticians with clinical and jurisprudence experience have significant difficulty identifying PTSD malingering. This difficulty can be linked to the limitations of diagnoses based on introspective reports.

