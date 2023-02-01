Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The independent associations among childhood maltreatment (CM), parenting style, and school bullying in children and adolescents have not been adequately discussed. Epidemiological evidence of higher quality is still scarce. We intend to investigate this topic by using a case-control study design in a large sample of Chinese children and adolescents.



METHOD: Study participants were chosen from the Mental Health Survey for Children and Adolescents in Yunnan (MHSCAY), a mega ongoing cross-sectional study. The combined database from four study sites was used. The population-based case-control study was individually matched by study site, age, sex, race, left-behind status, whether a single child, and whether a boarding student.



RESULTS: Cases were observed to have a significantly higher prevalence of CM, higher scores for parental rejection and over-protection, and lower scores for parental emotional warmth. Multiple conditional logistic regression revealed that CM, especially emotional abuse (EA) and sexual abuse (SA), were associated with a prominently increased risk of school bullying involvement, with adjusted odds ratio (OR) of 2.28 (95 % CI: 2.03, 2.57) and 1.90 (95 % CI: 1.67, 2.17). Subsequent analysis further corroborated the robustness of EA-bullying and SA-bullying associations. Although parenting style generally showed a weaker association with school bullying, a higher level of parental rejection was related to an increased risk of bullying victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: Chinese children and adolescents who are victims of EA or SA, or experienced a higher level of parental rejection, are more vulnerable to school bullying. Targeted interventions should be designed and implemented.

Language: en