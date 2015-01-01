Abstract

The harmful use of alcohol is responsible for 5.1% of the global burden of disease, and the early detection of alcohol problems may prevent its development and progression. Therefore, the aim of the study is to review traditional and new biomarkers associated with alcohol use. The nature and practical application and limitations of alcohol biomarkers in the diagnosis and monitoring of drinking are reviewed. Despite the limited specificity and sensitivity in alcohol drinking detection, traditional biomarkers are useful in clinical practice, and new generations of biomarkers, e.g., proteomic markers, are in need of further investigation. Traditional biomarkers are broadly available and cost-efficient, providing valuable data on the complications of drinking and prognosis, as well as on concurrent conditions affected by drinking. The most important challenge in the future will be to translate methodically advanced methods of detecting alcohol markers into simpler and cheaper methods. Larger population studies are also needed to test the usefulness of these potential markers of alcohol use.

