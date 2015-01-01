Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) victims tend to suffer from various mental health issues. Mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts and attempts caused by IPV victimization, might be more severe among women in El Salvador, where violence against women is prevalent overall. Although polyvictimization, which is defined as experiencing more than one type of violence by one or multiple partners, is associated with more severe mental health consequences than victimization by just a single form of violence due to accumulative trauma, not enough attention has been paid to this phenomenon among Salvadoran women. Thus, guided by trauma theory, this study aimed to examine the impact of polyvictimization from different types of violence (i.e., physical, sexual, emotional, and economic) on suicidal thoughts and attempts among Salvadoran women using the 2017 Violence Against Women National Survey. A nationally representative sample of 3,074 Salvadoran women aged 15 years or older and who had experienced an intimate relationship in their lifetime, recruited through a multistage random sampling design, was analyzed in this study using logistic regression analyses. We found that psychological and economic violence, along with physical and sexual violence, had statistically significant associations with suicidal thoughts and attempts, and polyvictimization increased suicidal thoughts and attempts. Based on this study's findings, we recommend effective research and practice or intervention implementation for addressing IPV and associated mental health problems among Salvadoran women.

Language: en