Abstract

Since suicide and suicidal behavior are considered highly heritable phenotypes, the identification of genetic markers that can predict suicide risk is a clinically important topic. Several genes studied for possible associations between genetic polymorphisms and suicidal behaviors had mostly inconsistent and contradictory findings. The aim of this case-control study was to evaluate the associations between completed suicide and polymorphisms in genes BDNF (rs6265, rs962369), SLC6A4 (5-HTTLPR), and FTO (rs9939609) in relation to sex and BMI. We genotyped 119 completed suicide victims and 137 control subjects that were age, sex, and ethnicity matched. A significant association with completed suicide was found for BDNF rs962369. This variant could play a role in completed suicide, as individuals with the CC genotype were more often found among suicides than in control subjects. After sex stratification, the association remained significant only in males. A nominally significant association between the gene variant and BMI was observed for BDNF rs962369 under the overdominant model. Heterozygotes with the TC genotype showed a lower average BMI than homozygotes with TT or CC genotypes. FTO polymorphism (rs9939609) did not affect BMI in the group of Slovak suicide completers, but our findings follow an inverse association between BMI and completed suicide.

