Abstract

The current study examined the prevalence of identity-based bullying, the unique links between identity-based bullying and mental health (i.e., depressive and posttraumatic stress symptoms [PTSS]), and emotional suppression as a potential moderator of these links. Participants were 899 clinic-referred Black and Latino youth aged 7-18 years (M = 13.37 years, SD = 2.75, 60.8% female). Regression analyses indicated youth who experienced identity-based bullying victimization reported worse depressive symptoms and PTSS, controlling for co-occurring trauma exposure and demographic characteristics. We did not find evidence that emotional suppression moderated these associations. The findings highlight the potentially traumatic nature of identity-based bullying victimization in treatment-seeking Black and Latino youth and speak to the need for identity-based bullying risk screening.

Language: en