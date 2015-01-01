SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khalid H, David TJ, Ellson S. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

10.1177/00258172231159765

36988229

BACKGROUND: Between 1 June 2012 and 31 December 2020, there were 49 cases considered by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service where a doctor's misconduct involved child pornography. The determinations concerning these cases provided the data for analysis.

FINDINGS: In 47/49 (96%) the regulatory outcome was erasure from the GMC's Medical Register, ending the doctor's career. 12 doctors had been imprisoned for 1 to 20 years, and 19 given suspended prison sentences. In 33/49 (67%) cases the indecent images of children included one or more video recordings. Some of these were of children (including very young infants) being raped, sometimes for prolonged periods, the video recordings sometimes indicating that the child could be seen to be in extreme pain.

INTERPRETATION: The high proportion of erasures reflected the gravity of these cases, coupled with the fundamental incompatibility of sexual misconduct involving children with a career in medicine.


child abuse; child pornography; General Medical Council; medical misconduct; Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service; Medical regulation

