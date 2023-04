Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to determine the association between baby walker use and infant motor development, quality of gait, and potential development of lower extremity deformities.



METHODS: An anonymous survey was conducted among 6874 parents and legal guardians regarding the use of baby walkers, their children's development, and the occurrence of lower extremity deformities and gait disorders. A total of 969 questionnaires were returned.



RESULTS: Baby walkers were used by 15.6% of children. A higher percentage of children who used baby walkers omitted crawling compared with the 10.7% of children who did not use baby walkers. Gait disorders occurred at a similar percentage in both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Use of baby walkers may be associated with infant motor development. Infants who used a baby walker were 3 times more likely to not have crawled for mobility than those who did not use a baby walker.

