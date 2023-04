Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to identify individual and relational risk factors for suicide ideation among students enrolled in 2- and 4-year colleges.



METHODS: A cross-sectional analysis was conducted using N=685 college students from the 2022 Rhode Island Young Adult Survey.



RESULTS: 13.7% (N = 94) reported suicide ideation, 7.6% (N = 52) reported making a suicide plan, and 3.2% (N = 22) reported at least one suicide attempt. Sexual and gender minorities had 300% (95%CI: 47%, 987%) increased odds relative to cisgender heterosexual males, students living on campus had 56% (95%CI: 79%, 10%) lower odds compared to those living off campus with a parent, and students with insomnia had 156% (57%, 320%) increased odds of suicide ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions to 1) cultivate identity- affirming communities for sexual and gender minority students, 2) create a sense of belonging for students living off campus, and 3) improve sleep health are needed.

