Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Advanced driver assistance systems are increasingly available in consumer vehicles, making the study of drivers' behavioral adaptation and the impact of automation beneficial for driving safety. Concerns over driver's being out-of-the-loop, coupled with known limitations of automation, has led research to focus on time-critical, system-initiated disengagements. This study used real-world data to assess drivers' response to, and recovery from, automation-initiated disengagements by quantifying changes in visual attention, vehicle control, and time to steady-state behaviors.



METHODS: Fourteen drivers drove for one month each a Cadillac CT6 equipped with Super Cruise (SC), a partial automation system that, when engaged, enables hands-free driving. The vehicles were instrumented with data acquisition systems recording driving kinematics, automation use, GPS, and video. The dataset included 265 SC-initiated disengagements identified across 5,514 miles driven with SC.



RESULTS: Linear quantile mixed-effects models of glance behavior indicated that following SC-initiated disengagement, the proportions of glances to the Road decreased (Q50(Before)=0.91, Q50(After)=0.69; Q85(Before)=1.0, Q85(After)=0.79), the proportions of glances to the Instrument Cluster increased (Q50(Before)=0.14, Q50(After)=0.25; Q85(Before)=0.34, Q85(After)=0.45), and mean glance duration to the Road decreased by 4.86 sec in Q85. Multinomial logistic regression mixed-models of glance distributions indicated that the number of transitions between glance locations following disengagement increased by 43% and that glances were distributed across fewer locations. When driving hands-free, take over time was significantly longer (2.4 sec) compared to when driving with at least one hand on the steering wheel (1.8 sec). Analysis of moment-to-moment distributional properties of visual attention and steering wheel control following disengagement indicated that on average it took drivers 6.1 sec to start the recovery of glance behavior to the Road and 1.5 sec for trend-stationary proportions of at least one hand on the steering wheel.



CONCLUSIONS: Automation-initiated disengagements triggered substantial changes in driver glance behavior including shorter on-road glances and frequent transitions between Road and Instrument Cluster glance locations. This information seeking behavior may capture drivers' search for information related to the disengagement or the automation state and is likely shaped by the automation design. The study findings can inform the design of more effective driver-centric information displays for smoother transitions and faster recovery.

