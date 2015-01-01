Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the last two decades, there have been major improvements in the trauma system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). We aimed to study the changes in the incidence, type, severity, and outcome of trauma of hospitalized child-bearing age women in Al-Ain City, UAE, during that time.



METHODS: Data from two separate trauma registries of Al-Ain Hospital, which were prospectively collected from March 2003 to March 2006 and January 2014 to December 2017, were analyzed retrospectively. All women aged 15-49 years were studied. The two periods were compared.



RESULTS: Trauma incidence of hospitalized child-bearing age women was reduced by 47% during the second period. There were no significant differences in the mechanism of injury between the two periods. Road traffic collision was the main cause of injury (44% and 42%, respectively) followed by fall down (26.1% and 30.8%, respectively). The location of injury was significantly different (p = 0.018), with a strong trend of more home injuries in the second period (52.8% compared with 44%, p = 0.06). There was a strong statistical trend of mild traumatic brain injury (GCS 13-15) in the second period (p = 0.067, Fisher's Exact test). Those who had normal GCS of 15 were significantly higher in the second period compared with those in the first period (95.3% compared with 86.4%, p < 0.001, Fisher's Exact test) despite having more anatomical injury severity of the head (AIS 2 (1-5) compared with 1 (1-5), p = 0.025). The NISS was significantly higher in the second period (median (range) NISS 5 (1-45) compared with 4 (1-75), p = 0.02). Despite that, mortality was the same (1.6% compared with 1.7%, p = 0.99) while the length of hospital stay was significantly less (mean (SD) 5.6 (6.3) days compared with 10.6 (13.6) days, p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of trauma in hospitalized child-bearing-age women was reduced by 47% over the last 15 years. Road traffic collisions and falls are the leading cause of injury in our setting. Home injuries increased over time. The mortality remained stable despite the increased severity of injured patients. More injury prevention efforts should target home injuries.

