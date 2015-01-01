Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, nurses died by suicide more frequently than the general population. Antecedents prior to death include known job problems, such as disciplinary action; diversion of medications; inability to work due to chronic pain; and physical and mental illness.



AIM: The aim of this study was to explore the suicide experience of nurses who died with known job-related problems during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to what has been previously described.



METHOD: Deductive reflexive thematic analysis was used to analyze narratives of nurses with known job problems who died by suicide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System.



RESULTS: Forty-three nurses with known job-related problems completed suicide between March and December 2020. Factors associated with death were similar to previous findings with notable exceptions, increased prevalence of suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress prior to the event. Pandemic-specific issues were noted including reduction in hours, fear of disease transmission, civil unrest, and grief-related trauma. LINKING EVIDENCE TO ACTION: Suicide prevention programs need to address both institutional and individual factors associated with nurse suicide. As previously recommended, transitions into retirement and job loss are vulnerable times warranting psychological support. Further, strategies to reduce the impact of stressors and increase support for nurses are needed at the organizational level. A systems level approach to hardwire coping strategies is indicated pre-licensure and throughout nurses' careers. A new focus on how to process personal and professional grief is warranted. Resources are needed for nurses traumatized by life (rape, childhood trauma) or work-related experiences.

