During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. firearm homicide and suicide rates increased substantially.



Weekly numbers of firearm injury emergency department (ED) visits began to increase in March 2020 even as the total number of ED visits declined, and sharply increased in late May 2020. Compared with visits during 2019, visits during 2020, 2021, and 2022 were 37%, 36%, and 20% higher, respectively.



A comprehensive approach to preventing and responding to firearm injuries is needed, including strategies that engage community and street outreach programs, implement hospital-based violence prevention programs, improve community physical environments, enhance secure storage of firearms, and strengthen social and economic supports.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. firearm homicide rate increased by nearly 35%, and the firearm suicide rate remained high during 2019-2020 (1). Provisional mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System indicate that rates continued to increase in 2021: the rates of firearm homicide and firearm suicide in 2021 were the highest recorded since 1993 and 1990, respectively (2). Firearm injuries treated in emergency departments (EDs), the primary setting for the immediate medical treatment of such injuries, gradually increased during 2018-2019 (3); however, more recent patterns of ED visits for firearm injuries, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, are unknown. Using data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program (NSSP),* CDC examined changes in ED visits for initial firearm injury encounters during January 2019-December 2022, by year, patient sex, and age group. Increases in the overall weekly number of firearm injury ED visits were detected at certain periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such period during which there was a gradual increase was March 2020, which coincided with both the declaration of COVID-19 as a national emergency† and a pronounced decrease in the total number of ED visits. Another increase in firearm injury ED visits occurred in late May 2020, concurrent with a period marked by public outcry related to social injustice and structural racism (4), changes in state-level COVID-19-specific prevention strategies,§ decreased engagement in COVID-19 mitigation behaviors (5), and reported increases in some types of crime (4). Compared with 2019, the average number of weekly ED visits for firearm injury was 37% higher in 2020, 36% higher in 2021, and 20% higher in 2022. A comprehensive approach is needed to prevent and respond to firearm injuries in communities, including strategies that engage community and street outreach programs, implement hospital-based violence prevention programs, improve community physical environments, enhance secure storage of firearms, and strengthen social and economic supports.



CDC used near real-time electronic health record data from NSSP to examine changes in ED visits for initial firearm injury encounters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporal trends were assessed for three surveillance periods (calendar years 2020, 2021, and 2022) and compared with visits from calendar year 2019. Only facilities consistently reporting more complete data¶ during 2019-2022 were included. Firearm injury ED visits were identified using a categorization including administrative diagnosis codes and free-text reason-for-visit (chief complaint terms), developed and validated by CDC in partnership with state, tribal, local, and territorial health departments** (Supplementary Table, https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/125985). The mean number of weekly ED visits for firearm injuries, percent change in mean weekly ED visits for firearm injuries,†† and visit ratios (VRs)§§ with 95% CIs were examined overall, and by age group (0-14, 15-24, 25-34, 35-64, and ≥65 years) for females and males. All analyses were conducted using R software (version 4.1.2; R Foundation). This activity was reviewed by CDC and was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy.¶¶...







